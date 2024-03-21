Northern Nights Music Festival Announces 2024 Music Lineup

Northern Nights Music Festival has announced its preliminary “Phase 1” lineup for the 2024 edition of the three-day gathering. This year will be headlined by Zhu’s techno side project, Blacklizt, prolific electronic producer Diplo, and experimental bass act LSDREAM.

The event takes place from July 19th – July 21st along the South Fork of the Eel River at Cooks Valley Campground, near the town of Piercy, on the Humboldt and Mendocino County border about 3 1/2 hours north of San Francisco. Tickets start at $299 for general admission with camping and $499 for VIP.

Additional performing acts announced so far include Dirtybird creator Barclay Crenshaw, a drum n bass set by Machinedrum, house and techno producer Maya Jane Coles, the fun dance vibes of It’s Murph, and San Francisco’s DJ Dials.

See below for the full “Phase 1” lineup and stay tuned for more artist announcements.