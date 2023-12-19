Comedy Festival SF Sketchfest Returns for 21st Year in 2024

Kick your 2024 off with laughs by attending the internationally recognized, critically-acclaimed, and always eclectic, SF Sketchfest. The festival will feature more than 200 shows at venues around The City from January 18th – February 4th. This year’s festival is headlined by “Weird Al” Yankovich, local legend Margaret Cho, and Amber Ruffin.

The multi-week event invites audiences to experience a wide variety of live shows in intimate, exclusive, one-off performances. SF Sketchfest features well-known comedians, as well as some of the best up-and-coming acts from the Bay Area. The diversity of events include sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops.

Tickets to performances are available now and the full lineup of performers can be found below on the event’s website.