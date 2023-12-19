Comedy, News, Theater

Comedy Festival SF Sketchfest Returns for 21st Year in 2024

By Carlos Olin Montalvo   |   December 19, 2023, 4:46 pm

Kick your 2024 off with laughs by attending the internationally recognized, critically-acclaimed, and always eclectic, SF Sketchfest. The festival will feature more than 200 shows at venues around The City from January 18th – February 4th. This year’s festival is headlined by “Weird Al” Yankovich, local legend Margaret Cho, and Amber Ruffin.

The multi-week event invites audiences to experience a wide variety of live shows in intimate, exclusive, one-off performances. SF Sketchfest features well-known comedians, as well as some of the best up-and-coming acts from the Bay Area. The diversity of events include sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops.

Tickets to performances are available now and the full lineup of performers can be found below on the event’s website.

Written by Carlos Olin Montalvo

