Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival Music Lineup is Set

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 takes place in Golden Gate Park from September 29th – October 1st. Per tradition, organizers of the three-day festival have begun releasing a series of music medleys as a gradual reveal of the artists who will be performing across six stages.

Music Medley #4:

EILEN JEWELL



THE TESKEY BROTHERS



THE THIRD MIND



HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ



SHAKEY GRAVES



M. WARD



BOMBINO



SYD STRAW



THE STICKLERPHONICS



EMMYLOU HARRIS



Music Medley #3:

STEVE EARLE



THEE SACRED SOULS



THE HEAVY HEAVY



SIERRA HULL



DUSTBOWL REVIVAL



BRENNEN LEIGH



RUFUS WAINWRIGHT



MARGO CILKER



SAY SHE SHE



IRMA THOMAS



Music Medley #2:

CHUCK PROPHET & THE MISSION EXPRESS



THE TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS



MIGHTY POPLAR



BUFFALO NICHOLS



CARRIE RODRIGUEZ



NORA BROWN W/ STEPHANIE COLEMAN



BETH ORTON



LUCERO



LILLY HIATT



KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS



Music Medley #1:

VALERIE JUNE



JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT



GABY MORENO



JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO



NEAL FRANCIS



JOHN CRAIGIE



BAHAMAS



LEYLA MCCALLA



THE CHURCH



CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM



