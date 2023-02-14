Noise Pop’s 30th Anniversary Festival is set to take over San Francisco

Indie music Noise Pop Festival presents so much; we’re stumbling thinking about the crazy depth of the 30th-anniversary lineup. 2023 is headlined by rockers Yo La Tengo, Portland electric-pop trio STRFKR, the cult electronic music group Boy Harsher, Bay Area rock band Duster, electronic singer-songwriter Tourist and punk rock royalty, Bob Mould.

The mega slate of performerances will take place on many of San Francisco’s most iconic stages from February 20-26, 2023. Venues include Great American Music Hall, Bottom of the Hill, The Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, The Regency Ballroom, August Hall, The New Parish, Gray Area, Public Works, and 1015 Folsom, among others.

Musical performances we’re looking forward to:

* The intimate kick-off show at Bottom of the Hill will be punk rockers FIDLAR.

* A handful of 90s throwback acts and cult favorites like Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, and 20 Minute Loop.

* Another notable show is dream-pop band No Vacation returning to San Francisco for an unofficial homecoming performance at The Chapel.

* Noso & Squirrel Flower play Rickshaw Stop on Tuesday, February 21st. The LA-based, former Tiny Desk Contest finalist, performs in support of a new album.

* San Jose natives, Covet perform their biggest Bay Area show to date in celebration of their upcoming album release.

* Ovrkast., Michael Sneed and Demahjiae are rising hip-hop acts, pushing the boundaries of Oakland’s modern-day rap scene. They play Brick & Mortar on Wednesday, February 22nd.

* The #HellaFunny Comedy Night is a beloved local comedy showcase that makes its Noise Pop Festival debut.

* HE.SHE.THEY. makes a highly anticipated return featuring special guests UNIIQU3, Chippy Nonstop, Chloé Robinson.

* Sobs on Sunday, the Singaporean rock outfit, makes its North American debut.

* Junglepussy will perform at The New Parish with support from Tia Nomore, who plays the lead in A24’s newest film Earth Mama.

* Oakland’s electro pop princess Spellling will help close out the week on Sunday night at Great American Music Hall.

* SFJAZZ hosts a four-night residency featuring Nate Mercereau (February 23rd), James Brandon Lewis (February 24th), Zoh Amba (February 25th), and Satya (February 26th)

Tickets for individual shows are still available on www.noisepopfest.com.

2023 Music Lineup:



Yo La Tengo

Boy Harsher

Duster

STRFKR

FIDLAR

Bob Mould (Solo Electric)

Tourist

Covet

Junglepussy

Jacques Greene

Sara Landry

UNIIQU3

Chippy Nonstop

Spellling

Tommy Guerrero

Christian Kuria

Chisel

White Reaper

Mareux

No Vacation

julie

Yu Su

Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD

Quasi

Film School

Fake Fruit

Rozzi

Curtis Waters

Flasher

The Messthetics

NoSo

Charlie Hickey

Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers)

Sobs

RXK Nephew

Indigo Sparke

Squirrel Flower

Spiritual Cramp

Slow Crush

NGHTCRWLR

Jackie Hayes

JDM Global

Nate Mercereau

James Brandon Lewis

Zoh Amba

Satya

Stroy Moyd and Friends

ASTU and the Hallelujahs

Malia

Everyone Asked About You

Narrow Head

Tsunami Bomb

Death By Stereo

Overwhelming Colorfast

Kingdom First

Sgt. Major 6

Oranger

Death Bells

Rex

Taipei Houston

Liily

Madeline Kenney

Sour Widows

Stephen Steinbrink

ZOLA

Maria BC

Jeffrey Sfire

DJ Patrick + Jeremy Castillo + Mishka (Bar Part Time)

rayreck.

suade b2b llloyd

Clearcast

Mesmé

20 Minute Loop

AroMa

Lovey

Dash George

Windser

Cuntstomer Servixxx

Nonbinary Girlfriend

Bella Hangnail

Ritmos Tropicosmos

The Reds Pinks & Purples

Chime School

Soft Blue Shimmer

PENDANT

60 Juno

Wabie

Dante Elephante

Hurry Up

Das Kope

The Hammerbombs

Build Them To Break

Katie Pearlman

Trauma Ray

Aluminum

Nyte Skye



In addition to the music, there will also be art shows, film screenings (shown at The Cut Outdoor Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse from February 22nd through the 26th), happy hours, and secret after-hour parties taking place nightly.





