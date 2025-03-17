Win Tickets to see Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The New York based, post-punk/garage rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs consists of Karen O (vocals), Brian Chase (drums) and Nicolas Zinner (guitar). On the Hidden In Pieces Tour, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be accompanied by strings and piano, breathing new life into beloved hits and deep cuts alike, creating a whole new sonic landscape for their music.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see Yeah Yeah Yeahs on July 14th & 15th at Davies Symphony Hall.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

