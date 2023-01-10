BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 Lineup Announced: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins

The organizers for BottleRock Napa Valley have unveiled the lineup for this year’s festival. So, without further ado, the big news is that BottleRock 2023 will be headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malon, and Lizzo, in addition to Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins.













In additional the headline acts, other artists performing at BottleRock 2023 include: Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre, Los Lobos, War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Struts, Warren G, Kennyhoopla, Jean Dawson, Lupe Fiasco, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Jax, Tom Odell, Half*Alive, Álvaro Díaz, Meute, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, Made Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Strawcrawler, The 502s, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Monophonics, The Stone Foxes, Cimafunk, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, Little Stranger, The Alive, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, Paris Jackson, Garza, Thunderstorm Artis, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys, High Noon, Spring Summer, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.











































BottleRock organizers are still finalizing the lineups for the culinary stage and after shows, so stay tuned for that info to be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 10th at 10am.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2023

Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third Street, Napa

May 26-28, 2023