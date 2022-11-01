Dia de Los Muertos in the Bay Area

If Halloween is a day to dress up and pretend to be a spirit, The Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos), brings the opportunity to better connect with the spirit world. In Mexican culture, it’s manifested in a three-day celebration filled with craft making, altar building & offerings, and visits to the graves of loved ones.

In San Francisco, the annual Day of the Dead celebration attracts flocks of residents cradling mementos in remembrance of the dead who form a thrumming procession that echoes along the corridors of the Mission District.

Aside from the huge gathering in SF, there are plenty of other ways to partake in the annual tradition that honors the cycle of life and death. Here are some events around the Bay Area.

11.01.22

Dia de los Muertos in the Sunset at Sunset Community Mercantile

11.03.22 & 11.04.22

To Love and Be Loved In Return: Día de Los Muertos 2022 at SOMArts Cultural Center

11.05.22

San Francisco Symphony’s Día de los Muertos at Davies Symphony Hall

11.05.22

ALL SAINTS SOUND CEREMONY, AND CANDLE LIGHTING CEREMONY, IN GOLDEN GATE PARK

11.05.22

San Rafael Day of the Dead at Albert J. Boro Community Center

11.05.22

Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Celebration at The Midway

11.05.22

Dia de los Muertos at Los Cenzontles! at Los Cenzontles Mexican Arts Center

11.05.22

Dia de los Muertos “Day of the Dead” Cultural Celebration in Vallejo

11.06.22

Lila Downs’ Día De Los Muertos Celebration: Al Chile at Paramount Theatre

11.06.22

Day of the Dead / Dia de los Muertos

at Courthouse Square – Downtown Redwood City

Photos by Cheryl Guerrero and Gabriella Gamboa