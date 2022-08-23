Music Medleys Reveal 2022 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 takes place in Golden Gate Park from September 30th – October 2nd. Per tradition, organizers of the three-day festival have been releasing a series of music medleys as a gradual reveal of the artists who will be performing across six stages.

The first medley features an eclectic grouping with sonic diversity. Returning this year will be New Orleans jam band Galactic; along with Nashville musician Buddy Miller, singer-songwriters Marcus Mumford, Joy Oladokun, four-piece indie pop band Lucius, country guitarist Charley Crockett, Canadian singer Allison Russell, and East Los Angeles-based Afro-Mexican band Las Cafeteras.

The second medley revealed that 14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris, Talking Heads keyboardist, guitarist Jerry Harrison, with guitarist Adrian Belew will be performing as Remain In Light. Sacramento folk singer-songwriter Tré Burt, Ethiopian-born American singer and songwriter based in San Francisco Mekit, folk artist Jake Blount, five-piece bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose, soul rockers Seratones, Swedish singer-songwriter The Tallest Man On Earth, country act Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas have also been included in the second medley.

The third medley contains a diversity of sounds, from the country blues of Rhiannon Giddens to banjo extraordinaire Bela Fleck, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan, and Allison Russell. This medley includes multi-instrumentalist Jay Som, Alabama-based indie project Waxahatchee, soul singer Daniel Ponder, folk band Bonnie Light Horseman, and Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah.

More music medleys will first be released via the festival’s HS 22 mobile app. So stay tuned for more announcements.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 Music Lineup