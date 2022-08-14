Where to get your live music fix in Napa

“We partyin’!”

That was the battle cry from the stage as Trombone Shorty and a lineup of New Orleans favorites touched down in Napa to kick off the second half of the outdoor summer concert season here in early August.

And, yes, the Napa Valley is partying.

There’s more live music in Napa this season than any other time in recent history.

It started with the unofficial summer kickoff at BottleRock over Memorial Day weekend. Tycho also played a sunset gig at Mondavi Winery in late May.

A three-day celebration of jazz, hip-hop and R&B followed at Napa’s first-ever Blue Note Jazz Festival, curated by Robert Glasper and hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The party continues with stops from several notable touring artists before the post-harvest chill sets in.

Here are some of the highlights:

August 21: George Clinton at Charles Krug Winery

The Mothership touches down (one last time?) with George Clinton and P-Funk. The Atomic Dog and funk pioneer celebrated his 80th birthday this year. This concert is part of his “farewell tour,” but let’s hope he still has enough gas in the tank for a few more rounds of intergalactic funk after this show.

August 26-28: Widespread Panic at Oxbow River Stage

Southern rockers Widespread Panic are back to give their two-night stand another shot after it was postponed the Omicron surge last year.

August 27: Rebirth Brass Band, Leo Nocentelli (The Meters), Big Chief Monk Boudreaux (Wild Magnolias) @ Charles Krug Winery

You’ll get a second dose of Nola swagger if you missed the Voodoo Threauxdown tour with Trombone Shorty or if you’re just hungry for more. You can’t go wrong with a Rebirth Brass party or Nocentelli’s foundational funk riffs. He’s a founding member of The Meters and the creator of an unmistakable guitar style that has inspired guitarists since the 60s. The food options (still to be announced) should be solid for this day party, as well.

September 4: Leon Bridges and Little Dragon at Oxbow River Stage

“Texas Sun” and “Summer Moon” meet a Napa sunset with this winning combo of Leon Bridges’s Lone Star soul and Little Dragon’s understated (and fashion-forward) electro vibes.

September 9: The California Honeydrops @ Charles Krug Winery

More vintage-style funk, R&B and soul is on tap with this Bay Area favorite. Are you starting to sense a theme?

September 23-24: Moe. @ Charles Krug Winery

If the poster art is any indication, the two-night stopover with jam-rockers moe. should be epic.

More info:

https://www.oxbowriverstage.com/

https://www.bluenotenapa.com/blue-note-charles-krug-summer-sessions/