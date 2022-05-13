Return of Mosswood Meltdown Festival Coincides with Grand Reopening of Oakland’s Thee Stork Club

Punk-heavy Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 2nd and 3rd, with a lineup that features Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, The Dirtbombs, Bleached, Hunx and His Punx, Shannon Shaw, The Linda Lindas, and more. The two-day, all ages event by Total Trash Productions, will once again be hosted by American filmmaker, writer, actor, and artist John Waters.

2019 was the last time we saw the full version of the music festival when it was known as Burger Boogaloo. See below for the full lineup by day.

Festival Tickets start at $99 for the single-day pass and $149 for two-day admission. Everyone who purchased early bird tickets in late 2019, or for the event in 2021 and 2020, can use their tickets for the 2022 festival.

Saturday, July 2

Kim Gordon

The Dirtbombs

Shannon Shaw

Bleached

Flipper

Twompsax

Carbonas

SNõõPER

Rubinoos

Sunday, July 3

Bikini Kill

Hunx and His Punx

Pansy Division

The Linda Lindas

The Fevers

Podium

Brontez Purnell

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries

The return also aligns with the grand re-opening of a classic Oakland bar and live music venue, Thee Stork Club. Oakland’s famous Stork Club dive bar and venue went dark in March 2020, closing a few months later. A new joint venture between the owners of Oakland Dive Eli’s Mile High Club and Total Trash Productions will open Thee Stork Club on July 1, retaining a trashy, 1970s dive bar feel inside in the original Stork Club space.

Thee Stork Club

2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets)

Oakland