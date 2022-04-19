Outside Lands Announces Diverse 2022 Lineup Headlined by Green Day, Post Malone, SZA

Bay Area celebration Outside Lands returns to its traditional summer dates with the festival taking place August 5-7, headlined by East Bay rock band Green Day, rapper Post Malone and singer-songwriter SZA among an eclectic mix of more than 90 music artists.

A diversity of acts are playing in Golden Gate Park this year, including rock band Weezer, singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski, electronic acts like Illenium and Disclosure, and rappers Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pusha T. Furthermore, this year features soul pop singer Kali Uchis, chillwave act Washed Out, Brazilian singer Anitta, French duo Polo & Pan, multi-instrumentalists Mac Demarco and Dominic Fike, hyperpop duo 100 Gecs, German singer-songwriter Kim Petras, electropop group Parcels, and British rockers Wet Leg.

The indoor SOMA Tent, which had a successful debut last year, has nine hours of dedicated dance music topped by Dirtybird kingpin Claude VonStroke, German house and techno act Dixon, and expansive producer TOKiMONSTA. Full lineups can be found below.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Lineup

Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani

SOMA Tent Lineup

Claude VonStroke

Dixon

TOKiMONSTA

Absolute.

AMÉMÉ

ANNA

Avalon Emerson

Barry Can’t Swim

Cassian

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

JOPLYN

Major League Djz

MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel