Burning Man Tickets Set To Go On Sale After Two Year Hiatus

Having announced Burning Man 2022 – Waking Dreams in October, tickets for the Black Rock City event are set to go on sale early next month. Whereas circumstances the past two years have put the iconic, spiritual festival in time out, this year’s theme explores the transformative power of dreams and celebrates the dreamers who channel this potent energy in life-changing ways.

We’re always mixed about the difficult decisions organizers of Burning Man must make in regards to ticketing such an oversized demand event. Our sympathies. The reality in life is that money talks, and Burning Man is no different. Here are the details and links.

The Black Rock City 2022 ticket sales cycle will start with the FOMO Sale on February 2, 2022. The FOMO Sale is intended to allow Burners to support the broader community by purchasing tickets at the highest price they are able. These higher-priced tickets support the existence of lower-priced tickets for Burners in need, art grants, and other important programs. You will be able to register for this sale directly in your Burner Profile between January 26-29. The sale will be accessible in your Burner Profile. Two ticket prices will be available in this sale: $1,500 and $2,500. Our longstanding Low-Income Ticket Program is being renamed the Ticket Aid Program and will continue to provide access to reduced-priced tickets for applicants whose applications demonstrate that their circumstances merit financial assistance and convey their intended engagement in Black Rock City is a meaningful contribution to the community. We are also excited to be increasing the size of this program to offer 5,000 tickets for 2022, an increase of more than 10% from 2019. The goal of the program is to ease the way for those of lesser financial means to bring their unique gifts to the playa, thereby enhancing the richness of BRC’s diversity for all. Full information about the program and process can be found on tickets.burningman.org. The link to the 2022 Ticket Aid Program will be posted on the ticket page beginning March 16, 2022. Tickets will be $225.

Read the full statement here: journal.burningman.org

Related:

50 Awesome Burning Man Instagram Photos

Burning Man: 42 Incredible Photos and Videos from Instagram