Starline Social Club Goes Up for Sale

As San Francisco slowly opens, news broke that another classic Oakland venue, Starline Social Club, could be next in line to close their doors. Oakland’s already lost The Stork Club & The Uptown due to Covid, and indoor live enteratinment remains in an illusory, undetermined state. As such, the venue’s fate will be up in the air until a new owner makes their intentions clear. Hopefully they’ll put their personal stamp on the space and keep the good times rolling once it’s safe to do so.

Photo taken at the Starline Social Club by Gabriella Gamboa