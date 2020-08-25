Two for One Flights on Alaska Air Plus 25% Off First Class From Bay Area Airports

Today the San Francisco Giants and Alaska Airlines announced their popular BOGO offer but this year they’ve opened it up to all fans virtually instead of those only in attendance. You can book flight for 2 to 6 people starting today until 11:59pm on Aug 26th. The offer is good for flying to nearly any of Alaska Airlines cities from Sep 15 2020 – Feb 10 2021, with typical restrictions during holidays.

Visit alaskaair.com/HOMERUNWAY to book your flight using code HOMERUNWAY.