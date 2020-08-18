Outside Lands 2020 Twitch Lineup: Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Kehlani
Last month live music fans put their plans to attend the popular Golden Gate Park festival on hold when organizers announced the rescheduling of Outside Lands to 2021. Now fans won’t have to wait til next year with the announcement of an all new virtual format for late August dubbed Inside Lands that will stream exclusive live performances and interviews along with archival footage from years past.
The virtual fest will happen August 28th and 29th, kicking off at 4pm only on twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.
Inside Lands Lineup
Above & Beyond
alt-J
AMO AMO
Amy Allen
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Beach House
Bob Moses
Brittany Howard
Cage The Elephant
D’Angelo and The Vanguard
Disclosure
Drama
Evann McIntosh
Gorillaz
Gryffin
Haim
Hamilton Leithauser
Hinds
J. Cole
Jack White
Jon Armstrong
Katey Red
Kehlani
Khruangbin
LCD Soundsystem
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Lyrics Born
Madeline Kenney
Major Lazer
mxmtoon
Nap Eyes
Nathaniel Rateliff
ODIE
Poolside
Puddles Pity Party
Rexx Life Raj
Scarypoolparty
Sharon Van Etten
Shiba San
SOFI TUKKER
TOKiMONSTA
Tycho
Yung Bae
ZHU
The full stream schedule will be announced soon, along with limited run Inside Lands merch at: www.SFInsideLands.com
