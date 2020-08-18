Outside Lands 2020 Twitch Lineup: Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Kehlani

Last month live music fans put their plans to attend the popular Golden Gate Park festival on hold when organizers announced the rescheduling of Outside Lands to 2021. Now fans won’t have to wait til next year with the announcement of an all new virtual format for late August dubbed Inside Lands that will stream exclusive live performances and interviews along with archival footage from years past.

The virtual fest will happen August 28th and 29th, kicking off at 4pm only on twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.

Inside Lands Lineup

Above & Beyond

alt-J

AMO AMO

Amy Allen

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Beach House

Bob Moses

Brittany Howard

Cage The Elephant

D’Angelo and The Vanguard

Disclosure

Drama

Evann McIntosh

Gorillaz

Gryffin

Haim

Hamilton Leithauser

Hinds

J. Cole

Jack White

Jon Armstrong

Katey Red

Kehlani

Khruangbin

LCD Soundsystem

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Lyrics Born

Madeline Kenney

Major Lazer

mxmtoon

Nap Eyes

Nathaniel Rateliff

ODIE

Poolside

Puddles Pity Party

Rexx Life Raj

Scarypoolparty

Sharon Van Etten

Shiba San

SOFI TUKKER

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho

Yung Bae

ZHU

The full stream schedule will be announced soon, along with limited run Inside Lands merch at: www.SFInsideLands.com

