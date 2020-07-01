SF Ballet Announces ‘Take a Leap of Faith’ Programming Lineup for 2021 Season

The San Francisco Ballet announced the schedule for the 2021 ‘Take a Leap of Faith‘ season, which is scheduled to run January 19 to June 27, 2021.

The season consists of seven programs and includes four world premiers. Next year’s title for the 2021 ballet season acknowledges the uncertainty and hopes of the performing arts organization. The company’s backup plan, in case the conditions don’t allow live performances to return by January 19th, would carve out a possibility for some of the performances to be live-streamed from the studio.

The season opens with a performance by soloist Myles Thatcher, which will make him the first corps de ballet member in thirty years to choreograph a new work for a subscription season. The repertory cycle also includes a world premiere by Danielle Rowe and Yuri Possokhov’s 2015 hit Swimmer. Additional world premiers will take place by Mark Morris in Program 2 and Cathy Marston’s Mrs. Robinson. More highlights for next year’s season include the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s The Seasons, George Balanchine’s A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream, and Jewels.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic after a single performance in March. The Seasons, Mrs. Robinson, Jewels, and 7 for Eight were all carried over from the canceled 2020 season. Two works from the 2018 festival of new work, Anime Animus and Let’s Begin at the End, are both returning for the 2021 season.

Two of the season’s most elaborate programs, Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet, have been scheduled toward the season’s end to maximize the chances that performances will be fully possible by then. It has not yet been determined if the annual production of The Nutcracker in December will happen this year.

For more information about the rescheduled season and to purchase advance tickets, please visit the SF Ballet website.