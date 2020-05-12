When Fighter Jets Will Fly Over San Francisco Bay Area in Tribute to Health Care Workers and First Responders

F-15C Eagle jets from Fresno will take off at 10am and begin their tour of Northern California and the Central Valley this Wednesday. The approximate flyover time for the Bay Area will be 10:43am for Richmond/Oakland and 10:56am for San Jose and will include some specific locations: Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, O’Connor Hospital and the Regional Medical Center of San Jose. The Air National Guard’s 452nd Air Mobility Wing plans a separate flyover of Southern California on Friday.