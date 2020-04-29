All California Beaches and State Parks Closed Starting Friday

Many state beaches and trails have been closed for weeks but other beaches (see: Ocean Beach, Pismo and Newport) remain open. Reportedly 80,000 visitors went to Newport Beach over the past weekend when temps enticed residents to hit the highway in hopes of some sunbathing and fresh air.

According to the recent memo, Governor Gavin Newsom will be ordering all beaches and state parks to close starting Friday.

See also: San Francisco Relaxes Restrictions on Summer Camps, Golf Courses, Skateboarding, Fishing, Construction Projects

While the reaction to beaches closing is varied among the public so far, an Orange County Supervisor has already made a statement of his opposition to the potential closure: