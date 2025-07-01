Win Tickets to see Big Thief

Over the last decade, Big Thief has proven themselves to be one of the most exciting live bands of their generation. Composed of songwriter Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, and drummer James Krivchenia, their creative output is seemingly limitless, sprawling across five critically-acclaimed albums.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Big Thief on September 25th at Greek Theatre



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

