Letter to Congress: Fundraising Won’t Save Us, Will You? Sincerely, 800 Music Venues

Our passionate and fiercely independent operators are not ones to ask for handouts. But because of our unprecedented, tenuous position, for the first time in history, there is legitimate fear for our collective existence. – National Independent Venue Association

Most small businesses, especially cultural institutions like music venues, have still not seen any relief or guarantees from the government since the first case of Coronavirus in the United States was reported 3 months ago. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the feds have not acted swiftly to assist small companies, it’s just confirmation of the inadequacies of the system, and kinda depressing. So today’s letter gets straight to the point and directs its attention to what the government understands: “The estimated direct annual economic impact we bring to our local communities is nearly $10 billion”. The letter also details a provision to add music venues to the list of allowable business types that were previously only earmarked for publicly traded restaurant chains like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack:

Amend the program to expand the multiple location provision and affiliation waivers to entertainment businesses (NAICS Codes 711310 and 711320) with multiple physical locations, but less than 500 employees per location, to receive PPP loans.

Read the entire letter here:

Local San Francisco Bay Area Venues on the NIVA letter appealing to Congressional leaders for aid:

Amado’s, August Hall, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium/Another Planet Entertainment, Bimbo’s 365 Club, Bottom of the Hill, Club Fox – Redwood City, Cornerstone – Berkeley, DNA Lounge, El Rio, Fox Theater – Oakland, Great American Music Hall, Ivy Room – Albany, Kuumbwa Jazz Center – Santa Cruz, Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, Mystic Theatre & Music Hall – Petaluma, Neck of the Woods, Noise Pop Industries, Public Works, Rickshaw Stop, Starline Social Club – Oakland, Sweetwater Music Hall – Mill Valley, The Chapel, The Independent, The Makeout Room, The UC Theatre – Berkeley

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen to the music landscape if we rely solely on Congress, so if you can, please consider donating to your favorite local venue staff funds, or your favorite local music news site (that’s us!).