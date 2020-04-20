Bandcamp to (Keep) Putting Money Directly Into Artists’ Pockets, Waves Revenue Share May 1

The Oakland company that has become a critical resource for musicians will be waiving its revenue share on all sales again on Wednesday May 1st, according to Resident Advisor. Bandcamp says fans bought $4.3 million in music and merch to support artists impacted by the coronavirus back on Friday March 20th.

“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets.” – Ethan Diamond, Bandcamp CEO

So use some of that shelter in place time to support your favorite band or discover something new with their Album of the Day section.

Main photo of the new album Formations by Unconditional Arms (Oakland CA)

Here’s a rolling short list of music we love

<a href="http://fieldworks.bandcamp.com/album/ultrasonic">Ultrasonic by Eluvium</a>

https://agar–agar.bandcamp.com/

https://obsoleterecordings.bandcamp.com/

https://extramediumponyforsure.bandcamp.com/

https://alasdairrobertsambleskusedavidmcguinness.bandcamp.com/

https://masakibatoh.bandcamp.com/track/speculum

https://lipsrhythmrecords.bandcamp.com/

https://textmerecords.bandcamp.com/

https://xxyyxx.bandcamp.com/album/xxyyxx

https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/

https://notrend.bandcamp.com/

https://manics.bandcamp.com/

https://unconditionalarms.bandcamp.com/album/formation

https://civiccenter.bandcamp.com/

<a href="http://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/halfbird-2019">Halfbird (2019) by Deerhoof</a>

* Share your favorites in the comments section OR send us a tip to include in our list!