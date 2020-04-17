Three Twins Ice Cream Is No More
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a virus has no emotions. It doesn’t care about economics, mental health, or any after-effects. For businesses that we patronize and love, this is a tough time. If times were tough before the “Age of Covid-19”, they are exponentially tougher now. Grants and loans can only go so far, and as such, a lot of really cool businesses are going to go away.
Today, Three Twins announced that they join a growing list of small businesses that can no longer find an economic path forward. We’re sorry to see them make this announcement that they are closing.
It is with sadness that I announce that Three Twins Ice Cream is ceasing operations as of Friday April 17, 2020.
When I started Three Twins as a single ice cream shop in 2005, my goal was to make great organic ice cream that was affordable and accessible, while also giving back. Without any real understanding of business and without a single employee (I couldn’t afford anyone but myself) I set out to make something special…
We were always working towards a scale where we could have sustained profitability, but in more recent years we saw the business contract and margins get squeezed further.
The result was that the business had been unsustainable and a capital infusion was necessary, but proved to be impossible. Any chances of a last minute solution were erased by the pandemic. As a result, we have no choice but to shut down the business. It is possible that somebody will revive the brand in the future, but unknown how likely that may be.
