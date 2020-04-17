San Francisco Requires Face Cover in Public
Today San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced all residents are required to wear masks when “standing in line, in other locations where there are a lot of other people”. Masks are also required on public transit.
Order begins tonight at midnight, will be enforced starting on April 22nd.
Watch:
You do NOT need to wear a mask in your car or backyard or while taking a walk/run.
“We advise, children under 12 are not required to wear, we do not recommend or require for children under 2.” – Dr. Grant N. Colfax, MD SFDPH
More specific instructions will be available along with a FAQ online later today.
