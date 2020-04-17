E-40 Sends Message to the Bay Area: Stay in the House on 420

“I have to tap in one time just to say, it’s 420 coming up and I really want you all to stay in, we all love 420 but please don’t disobey the game man. Right now the game needs us… It’s the real deal.”

“Let’s stay in the house ok, I’m not no better than you and you ain’t no better than me, we all human at the end of the day. If I cut my finger I’m going to bleed the same color, I love y’all, I speak from the heart. This is The Bay, we Bay Area strong.”

Watch E-40’s full video message