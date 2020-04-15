New 36 Hour Global Electronic Music Series in 36 Locations with Kaskade, Modeselektor, Tiësto, JAUZ, Boys Noize, Gabriel & Dresden and More
The second installment of Beatport’s fundraising initiative to benefit the Association for Electronic Music, Bridges for Music and Direct Relief kicks off this Friday with some of the biggest names in electronic music. It’s all going down for free on Twitch so you can join the party solo or connect with friends for a dance watch party!
Lineup:
Anna Lunoe
Arjun Vagale
Bad Boy Bill
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Boys Noize
CLAPTONE
Claude VonStroke
Deborah De Luca
DJ Boring
Elohim
Erick Morillo
Flight Facilities (DJ Set)
Gabriel & Dresden
Hannah Wants
Hayden James
Jack Back (David Guetta)
JAUZ
Joris Voorn
Kaskade
KiNK
Kittin
Lauren Lane
Lauren Lo Sung
Louisahhh
Luciano
Maceo Plex
Mark Knight
MATADOR
Modeselektor
Monki
Rodriguez Jr. -live-
SAMA’
Sasha
SOFI TUKKER
Tiësto
Beatport ReConnect
Friday April 17th at noon PST (8pm BST)
Watch: https://www.twitch.tv/beatportofficial
And if you can’t wait until then, here are a few of those sets from the first ReConnect to get you warmed up for the long weekend!
