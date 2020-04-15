New 36 Hour Global Electronic Music Series in 36 Locations with Kaskade, Modeselektor, Tiësto, JAUZ, Boys Noize, Gabriel & Dresden and More

The second installment of Beatport’s fundraising initiative to benefit the Association for Electronic Music, Bridges for Music and Direct Relief kicks off this Friday with some of the biggest names in electronic music. It’s all going down for free on Twitch so you can join the party solo or connect with friends for a dance watch party!

Lineup:

Anna Lunoe

Arjun Vagale

Bad Boy Bill

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Boys Noize

CLAPTONE

Claude VonStroke

Deborah De Luca

DJ Boring

Elohim

Erick Morillo

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

Gabriel & Dresden

Hannah Wants

Hayden James

Jack Back (David Guetta)

JAUZ

Joris Voorn

Kaskade

KiNK

Kittin

Lauren Lane

Lauren Lo Sung

Louisahhh

Luciano

Maceo Plex

Mark Knight

MATADOR

Modeselektor

Monki

Rodriguez Jr. -live-

SAMA’

Sasha

SOFI TUKKER

Tiësto

Beatport ReConnect

Friday April 17th at noon PST (8pm BST)

Watch: https://www.twitch.tv/beatportofficial

And if you can’t wait until then, here are a few of those sets from the first ReConnect to get you warmed up for the long weekend!