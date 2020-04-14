Local Distillery Now Selling Hand Sanitizer for Pickup or Delivery in San Francisco

San Francisco’s Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery have produced 800 bottles of hand sanitizer available today only for SF residents for pickup or delivery.

If you live in San Francisco you can place a pickup or delivery order here: https://www.toasttab.com/seven-stills-brewery-distillery-100-hooper-street/

“The demand for donations for sanitizer has been completely overwhelming”

The distillery is producing the bulk of their 80% ethanol non-gel sanitizer for healthcare workers and non-profits that reached out to them asking for support and have already donated 1,500 bottles to the Department of Public Works and 500 to the San Francisco Police Department along with plans to donate 10,000 to Kaiser in the next week.

If you would like to support a local non-profit, single bottles are $14.59 and can be purchased on their website seven-stills-of-sf.myshopify.com/. The list of non-profits Seven Still is currently supporting are:

911 AMR Employees of Santa Clara County

Point Blue Conservation Science

Curry Senior Center

PRC SF

Lisa Unit Foundation & Limpopo (Ramokgopa Village)

Nurses Children Foundation

Mission Hospice & Home Care

Bayanihan Equity Center

Global Movement Network

Dignity’s Alcove Stockton

West Oakland Punks with Lunch

SFDPH Maternal Child and Adolescent Health

County of San Mateo – Office of the Coroner

HealthRight360

Sacred Heart Community Service

Mandela Partners

WISE Health

Alameda Alliance for Health

National Park Service of SF

Faithful Fools

San Andreas Regional Center

Seneca Family of Agencies

The Cedars of Marin

North East Medical Services

Family Works

Catholic Charities

City Grazing

Shields Nursing Centers