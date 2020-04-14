Food & Drink, News

Local Distillery Now Selling Hand Sanitizer for Pickup or Delivery in San Francisco

By SF Station Staff   |   April 14, 2020, 9:40 am

San Francisco’s Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery have produced 800 bottles of hand sanitizer available today only for SF residents for pickup or delivery.

If you live in San Francisco you can place a pickup or delivery order here: https://www.toasttab.com/seven-stills-brewery-distillery-100-hooper-street/

“The demand for donations for sanitizer has been completely overwhelming”

The distillery is producing the bulk of their 80% ethanol non-gel sanitizer for healthcare workers and non-profits that reached out to them asking for support and have already donated 1,500 bottles to the Department of Public Works and 500 to the San Francisco Police Department along with plans to donate 10,000 to Kaiser in the next week.

If you would like to support a local non-profit, single bottles are $14.59 and can be purchased on their website seven-stills-of-sf.myshopify.com/. The list of non-profits Seven Still is currently supporting are:

911 AMR Employees of Santa Clara County
Point Blue Conservation Science
Curry Senior Center
PRC SF
Lisa Unit Foundation & Limpopo (Ramokgopa Village)
Nurses Children Foundation
Mission Hospice & Home Care
Bayanihan Equity Center
Global Movement Network
Dignity’s Alcove Stockton
West Oakland Punks with Lunch
SFDPH Maternal Child and Adolescent Health
County of San Mateo – Office of the Coroner
HealthRight360
Sacred Heart Community Service
Mandela Partners
WISE Health
Alameda Alliance for Health
National Park Service of SF
Faithful Fools
San Andreas Regional Center
Seneca Family of Agencies
The Cedars of Marin
North East Medical Services
Family Works
Catholic Charities
City Grazing
Shields Nursing Centers

