Get Out of the House and Find Da Bears

If you’ve been a recluse in your home with children, Disney+ or Netflix can only take you so far. You need to get out, walk them kids, and add a little levity to the process. As the weather warms, and schools remain closed, getting out is important. That’s where the Bear Map comes into play.

A fun walking game that started out in only a few homes, has grown to the point where there are now more than 1,000 bears in homes all over the city.

COVID-19: Where to hunt teddy bears in San Francisco

“We as parents are under so much stress too and it’s hard to have the mental energy to come up with things to do,” says Amber Levinson, who started this map up. “I saw several folks sharing the idea of bear hunts on social media and thought it could be a fun adventure for kids to engage in, and an easy way for neighbors to show support and togetherness. I wasn’t sure how many people were doing it though, or where to find bears, and I thought without a map there’s a risk of a disappointing outing with a little one.” So, she created a Google Map, added three pins for herself and some neighbors, and submitted it on the parents’ groups. Within a day, there were 50 pins — and, now…

If finding bears and such in people’s windows, while you maintain social distancing, is not your thing, you can still make your excursion a game:

* Count steps with your kids using the Health app on iOS or Google Fit app on Android.

* Take pics of animals you see and pin the location where you saw them

* Pokemon Go

I normally love Geocaching, but wouldn’t recommend it at this time, since half the battle is actually finding and touching the hidden prize.