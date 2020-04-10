Play the New Video Game Created to Raise Funds for NYC Healthcare Workers and First Responders
It’s not all doom and gloom in the world, a new free game has arrived to help you virtually defeat the virus one particle at a time, and for a good cause. Beat the Virus is a simple 2-D arcade style shooter where you play Dr. Anthony Fauci as he dodges coronavirus particles as they explode in space. The project was created by Beat The Bomb, a company that specializes in immersive social video games, to raise funds for the New York City hospitals and first responders. The company donated 6,150 polypropylene hazmat suits on March 27th.
As part of the call to #GetMePPE, we have donated all of our HAZMAT suits, gloves and helmets to the medical community. – beatthebomb
Play Beat The Virus with Fauci’s Revenge
* The controls are left right up down, Z to shoot, X to dodge. Only playable on desktop.
Thank you @laurenscala of @nbcnewyork for profiling #BeatTheBomb's free new online game #FaucisRevenge as part of our #BeatTheVirus campaign to raise $25,000 for @nychealthsystem. Lauren we are #grateful4you and want to make our Players proud and help out during this time! Limited Edition #BeatTheVirus tshirts and #FaucisRevenge tshirts plus ticket packages (💯% of ticket proceeds and all revenue above cost of shirts thank you 🙌 @blezoo to charity!) Link in Bio! 💣
