Play the New Video Game Created to Raise Funds for NYC Healthcare Workers and First Responders

It’s not all doom and gloom in the world, a new free game has arrived to help you virtually defeat the virus one particle at a time, and for a good cause. Beat the Virus is a simple 2-D arcade style shooter where you play Dr. Anthony Fauci as he dodges coronavirus particles as they explode in space. The project was created by Beat The Bomb, a company that specializes in immersive social video games, to raise funds for the New York City hospitals and first responders. The company donated 6,150 polypropylene hazmat suits on March 27th.

As part of the call to #GetMePPE, we have donated all of our HAZMAT suits, gloves and helmets to the medical community. – beatthebomb

* The controls are left right up down, Z to shoot, X to dodge. Only playable on desktop.