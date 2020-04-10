Many Oakland Streets Impacted by Slow Streets Initiative

We all know what Shelter in Place has basically meant. We are spending way too much time inside. There’s only so much TV or screen time a person or family can take. Getting outside for a breath of fresh air is important for our overall health. And for children, forget about it. You know how much energy they have. They especially need to get out of the house.

And so, in response to that need, Oakland Mayor, Libby Shaff has announced Oakland Slow Streets Initiative. The initiative will ultimately impact 74 miles of streets; essentially closing them to through traffic. Cones and signs will be used, so it’s a voluntary effort and we’ll see if people comply. But it should allow people to walk or ride their bikes without having to worry about being too close to others.

See the map of Oakland’s 74 miles of closed streets