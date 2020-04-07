Fiorella and Bi-Rite Pay It Forward

In these crazy times, moments of humanity should be commended and highlighted. And so it is, with that thought in mind, we tip our cap to Fiorella. They’ve partnered with Bi-Rite to start a program aimed at healthcare workers and people who are doing the jobs that keep the rest of us going.

Fiorella and BiRite Launch Pay it Forward Tuesdays

…every Tuesday during the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order, Fiorella x Bi-Rite Family of Businesses will give away 100 free meals from each Fiorella location to those working the frontlines at great personal risk: healthcare workers, members of the restaurant industry (including the farmers, purveyors, and drivers who continue to provide food to restaurants), and grocery store workers. The meal is a choice of pizza (margherita, mushroom, or pepperoni) or pasta (cacio e pepe or pomodoro) from Fiorella plus a fresh seasonal salad from Bi-Rite. Orders for pickup at both Fiorella locations can be placed by phone at 415.829.7097⁠ (Polk) or 415.340.3049 (Clement) and in-person between 4:30-9PM. Online ordering will be added soon.

It’s inspiring and gets me thinking of how I need to keep reaching out to the people in my personal communities who might need something as simple as a friendly voice checking in on them.