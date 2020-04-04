Guides, Lifestyle, News

Where to Donate Blood in the San Francisco Bay Area

By SF Station Staff   |   April 4, 2020, 11:36 pm

Not sure how to help others during this crisis? Did you know one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives? SF Bay Area blood banks are still in need of donors.

It’s advisable to make an appointment in advance and trips to donation sites are generally permissible as they are deemed medically necessary. It’s not advised to give blood if you’ve traveled to high-risk countries, are over the age of 65 or at higher risk.

Even with a shelter in place in effect, individuals in our community – potentially even individuals we know personally – will continue to be in car accidents, need emergency organ transplants, give birth to babies in critical condition, and need chemotherapy. In short, there will still be lives that need saving. – Harpreet Sandhu, CEO/Executive Director, Stanford Blood Center

where you can donate blood in your city

Vitalant- San Francisco Downtown Center
Downtown Donor Site
250 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94104-0000
1 (888) 393-4483
Vitalant-Irwin Center
270 Masonic Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118-0000
1 (888) 393-4483
American Red Cross – Oakland Donation Center
6230 Claremont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94618-0000
1(800)733-2767
Vitalant – San Mateo
48 2nd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401
1(877)258-4825
American Red Cross – Contra Costa Blood Center
Contra Costa Blood Center
140 Gregory Lane, Ste 120
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523-0000
1(800)733-2767
Stanford Blood Center – Menlo Park
445 Burgess Drive
Suite 100
Menlo Park, CA 94025
American Red Cross – Fremont Newark Site
Fremont//Newark Blood Center
39227 Cedar Boulevard
Newark, CA 94560-0000
1(800)733-2767
American Red Cross – Pleasanton Blood Center
Pleasanton Blood Center
5880 W Las Positas Blvd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
1(800)733-2767
Vitalant-Fairfield
North Bay Center
1325 Gateway Blvd
Fairfield, CA 94533-0000
1 (707) 428-6001

Nothing where you are? Try searching on the Blood Bank Locator here: aabb.org

*You can also see local upcoming blood drives at redcrossblood.org but their search function is pretty poor.

“If you have recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. As a result of your infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies, which is one way your immune system fought the virus when you were sick. Your plasma is now known as convalescent plasma.” Read more at plasma.https://covidplasma.org/

