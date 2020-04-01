Video of San Francisco Restaurant Windows Being Broken by Vandals

Today the popular Filipino street food truck turned brick and mortar Senor Sisig posted a video of an individual attempting multiple times to break their brand new restaurant windows. It’s unknown what the cost of replacing the window will be but previous reports of stores with broken windows in Union Square estimate costs exceeding $10,000 with labor and equipment involved. If you have any information please contact [email protected] directly.

Welp 🤷‍♂️ They say when times get tough, the tough get going!! ⁣⁣Last night this man vandalized our restaurant @ 990 Valencia St. in SF by throwing an object through our front window. ⁣⁣We knew that this was always a possibility given other small businesses in the area have experienced similar cases, but to hit us while we are down was a surprise. Nobody was hurt which is all that matters. If anyone has any information they can share about this person please contact us – Senor Sisig ⁣⁣

