Burning Man Postpones Main Sale Due to Coronavirus

The Black Rock City event is in limbo according to organizers, who said today that they are exploring possible options for offering refund if the 2020 event is cancelled….

Given that reality, we believe the prudent next step is to postpone our upcoming ticket sale. Registration for the “Main Sale” was scheduled to begin April 1, and the sale was set to take place April 8. Effective today, we are postponing the Main Sale Registration and Main Sale. We are going to gather more information over the coming weeks so that we can make a more informed decision. We have not yet set an alternative date for the registration and sale.