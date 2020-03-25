San Francisco Venue Hosts Concert Without Audience to Help Offset Tour Cancellation
Download the full 28 minute set filmed at Rickshaw Stop here for about half the amount of a concert ticket.
The full concert download provides an exclusive peek at 28 minutes from my Osmanity tour. In the video I’ve included some Balkan Bump fan favorites, some exclusive instrumental interludes, and two unreleased tracks from my Osmanity album. Hopefully this will provide some well-needed joy during your isolation.
