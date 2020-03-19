California Zoos Are Closed But You Can Still Watch Animals Practice Social Distancing
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how zookeepers around California are taking care of animals after being closed to the public with these daily videos and live stream updates.
Oakland Zoo
Santa Barbara Zoo
And what’s your favorite flower? 😂🌼🌾 pic.twitter.com/SpVX1t5X42
— Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) March 18, 2020
San Diego Zoo
If you're working from home like us, we want to see your animal co-workers. Reply to this tweet with your 4-legged colleagues. pic.twitter.com/FD5whhdbAU
— San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) March 18, 2020
Chillin' LIVE with some four-legged friends https://t.co/Nm40TUhoQO
— San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) March 17, 2020
San Francisco Zoo
When you get that first hit of Vitamin D for the day #BringingSFZooToYou 🌞 pic.twitter.com/dZxWsbQkPr
— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) March 19, 2020
Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Baby Angela is really getting the hang of riding on mom N'djia's head and shoulders! View the full video at https://t.co/Hls614tsVz #LAZooGorillaBaby #BringingTheZooToYou #ClosedButStillCaring pic.twitter.com/wjEG9o72Ya
— Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 18, 2020
Charles Paddock Zoo
Project Survival Cat Haven
Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary
View this post on Instagram
Coronavirus Precautions and Preventative Measures Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary's top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and animals. We are closely monitoring our nation’s developments related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and following guidance from local and state health officials and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary is working hard to stay open so our guests can enjoy a chance to get outside and enjoy our animals. While visiting the Zoo, all guests are encouraged to follow everyday preventive actions outlined by the CDC. There is hand-sanitizer located at the front of the zoo. Large gatherings and events are being postponed or canceled. Celebration Saturday for March, docent lead tours and storytime have been canceled until March 31st 2020. The Zoo will remain open during normal zoo hours.
B Bryan Preserve in Point Arena
“We will be limiting the number of guests per Land Rover, temporarily stopping the Giraffe Kissing and requiring the application of our on-sight hand sanitizer before guests are able to feed the giraffe. “
Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, San Jose
Happy 14th birthday to this handsome jaguar. This laid back guy came to us in 2018 out of need for a new home through the AZA jaguar SSP program. His care team absolutely adores him, and work very hard to keep him physically and mentally active. ❤ 📸 Zookeeper AJ. pic.twitter.com/mwWMC90h3S
— HappyHollowPark&Zoo (@HHPZoo) March 18, 2020
If it fits, I sits. 🐐 – In case you needed a smile this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5lELjNfRVQ
— HappyHollowPark&Zoo (@HHPZoo) March 15, 2020
