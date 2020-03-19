California Zoos Are Closed But You Can Still Watch Animals Practice Social Distancing

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how zookeepers around California are taking care of animals after being closed to the public with these daily videos and live stream updates.

Oakland Zoo

Santa Barbara Zoo

San Diego Zoo

San Francisco Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Charles Paddock Zoo

Project Survival Cat Haven

Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary

View this post on Instagram

Coronavirus Precautions and Preventative Measures Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary's top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and animals. We are closely monitoring our nation’s developments related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and following guidance from local and state health officials and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary is working hard to stay open so our guests can enjoy a chance to get outside and enjoy our animals. While visiting the Zoo, all guests are encouraged to follow everyday preventive actions outlined by the CDC. There is hand-sanitizer located at the front of the zoo. Large gatherings and events are being postponed or canceled. Celebration Saturday for March, docent lead tours and storytime have been canceled until March 31st 2020. The Zoo will remain open during normal zoo hours.

A post shared by Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary (@folsomcityzoosanctuary) on

B Bryan Preserve in Point Arena

“We will be limiting the number of guests per Land Rover, temporarily stopping the Giraffe Kissing and requiring the application of our on-sight hand sanitizer before guests are able to feed the giraffe. “

Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, San Jose

Santa Ana Zoo

The Living Desert Zoo

Guides, Lifestyle, News   |   By SF Station Staff   |   March 19, 2020, 11:52 am

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *