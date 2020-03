California Zoos Are Closed But You Can Still Watch Animals Practice Social Distancing

View this post on Instagram

Without guests, our Zoo restaurants and cafes had to close, but we were able to salvage the food in storage for our animals ๐Ÿ˜Š Here's Twiga (left) and Balthazar (right) enjoying some of the leafy lettuce that was repurposed from "salads for people" into "animal snacks" ๐Ÿฆ’๐Ÿฅฌ