Berkeley Venue Presents Live Stream of Spanish Flamenco Virtuoso for Ticket Holders

The event originally planned to take place at Freight & Salvage on Wednesday March 18th will now be an online live stream event for those who purchase tickets that directly benefit the volunteer-based arts org Bay Area Flamenco.

We will be presenting the concert on Weds. March 18th at 8pm as an exclusive live-streamed event, featuring Antonio Rey playing live at El Cerrito studios, where he just completed his latest CD. He will be joined by singer/dancer Mara Rey and percussionist Marlon Aldana. Only ticket-holders for the March 18th concert will be provided access to this special live-streamed private concert and the Q&A with Antonio that will take place after the concert. But feel free to invite your friends and family to view the event with you. Why not make it a fiesta? – Bay Area Flamenco

Get tickets to the show here or donate.