SF Nightlife Organizes to Petition City Government for Immediate Aid to Assist Local Businesses – Sign Petition

These next two months are going to test local nightlife and service businesses in unprecedented ways. There’s no doubt that a financial disaster is possible. With that in mind, Prem Kumta, founder of Flavor Group and Up All Night, created a petition that would allow San Francisco to offer 0% loans, up $100k, to many more businesses than the offering that was recently announced. SF Station co-sponsors this proposal, please add your support as well!

“As a San Francisco resident for over 20 years i’ve been speaking with a lof of entrepreneurs that own a wide array of small businesses in San Francisco including those in live events, bars / restaurants, technology, cannabis, fitness, beauty, advertising, gaming, and more.

So many of these SMBs have no choice but to lay off their workers and the Mayor London Breed and the SF Supervisors need to come together for an immediate plan. NYC is offering $75k per SMB while SF is only offering $10K and only for 100 businesses. We have to do better.” – Prem Kumta