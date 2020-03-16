BART Addresses Bay Area Shelter In Place Order

BART continues regular service during shelter in place

Today’s shelter in place emergency order from local counties considers BART as an essential business.

BART will continue to provide regular service for riders performing essential activities and for riders travelling to and from “essential business” work, with long enough trains to allow for social distancing.

Essential travel includes travel:

* to obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members.

* to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members.

* to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

* to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

* to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.

* required by law enforcement or court order.

* required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County.