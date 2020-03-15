Alcatraz is Closed, National Park Service Closes Many SF Bay Area Park Facilities

Golden Gate National Recreation Area, one of the largest urban national parks has announced closer of Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, Marin Headlands Visitor Center among others, see the complete list below.

According to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area: “all trails and open areas will remain open, and emergency services staff will be on duty to provide for public and staff safety.”

So you can still enjoy the parks and take an epic hike if you want to but sounds like camping might be restricted in many parks so check their respective websites before heading out.

Recreation and Parks is also closing all swimming pools and suspending all community meetings, volunteer events, indoor permits, and athletic field permits (including all games, practices, clinics, tournaments and any other activities that would cause individuals to gather in close proximity), effective March 14, through the end of the month.

Facility closures effective Sunday March 15:

-Alcatraz Island

-Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center

-Lands End Lookout

-Nike Missile site

-Point Bonita Lighthouse

-Muir Woods National Monument bookstore and entrance station

Muir Woods parking reservation system and boardwalk trail will remain OPEN. The Café and retail sales concession will remain OPEN.

Facility closures effective Monday, March 16:

-Presidio Visitor Center

-Marin Headlands Visitor Center

-Fort Point NHS

More info here: https://www.nps.gov/goga/planyourvisit/temporary-facilities-closure-advisory.htm

If you’re thinking of visiting other National Parks in the United States, this page will be updated with the latest information: NPS Public Health Update: Park and Facility Closures

Your safety is a priority to us. While most of our indoor spaces, including visitor centers & museums are closed, all outdoor #CAStateParks spaces remain open & accessible. Call your park in advance if you need additional details. We hope to see you in the great outdoors! pic.twitter.com/QYf5i44oNl — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) March 15, 2020

This morning, sun-thing dawned on us… the sun rises much later now a days! Does anyone else have good pictures of a redwood sunrise? Or a good dad joke about the sun? Post them in the chat with the hashtag #MUWOYes for a chance for them to be featured! pic.twitter.com/jdlfhSajlx — Muir Woods NPS (@MuirWoodsNPS) March 13, 2020

