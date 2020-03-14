How You Can Help Your San Francisco Neighbors in Need Right Now

All of life is a risk/reward proposition and given our current situation that’s never been more true. A big way you can help support your community is by visiting local businesses and restaurants – you already know the rules, social distancing, washing your hands, don’t touch your face, and all that business. And today the city has announced an official website where you can help by offering your tax-deductible donations. According to the site, donations will directly support Critical facilities and supplies, taking care of our most medically and economically vulnerable neighbors, Local businesses and nonprofits weather temporary closures or reduced demand due to the public health crisis.

Here are few more ways you can help your neighbor:

VOLUNTEER

So far, the numbers of Californians seeking food have not substantially changed and food banks have found ways to keep up with demand. But leaders of multiple food banks worry that the volunteer shortage could cripple their ability to respond to increasing need as many Californians lose wages or even jobs due to the coronavirus and its economic aftershocks. – calmatters

Hands on Bay Area

Sign up to get alerts about volunteering at the SFUSD

Project Homeless Connect

Compass Family Services

St. Anthony’s (Not currently accepting volunteers, but are accepting donations)

Project Open Hand (provides 200 bags of healthy groceries to help sustain clients as they battle serious illnesses, isolation, or the health challenges of aging)

The Health Trust (Silicon Valley)

DONATE FOOD/MONEY/BOOKS

Project Open Hand

SF Food Bank

GLIDE Church

Friends of the SF Public Library

Hamilton Families

Food For Thought Food Bank (Sonoma)

SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS

Donate/Apply for the Beverage Workers’ Relief Fund

Queer/Trans Worker and Artist Donation Request

Donate to Local DJ fund

Donate/Apply for the Safety Net Fund for Bay Area Artists

Donate to local artists

Fund for the staff at local venue Monarch and The Great Northern

Broke-Ass Stuart’s Guide to Helping Local Artists in Need

List of Arts Resources During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Bandcamp to Put Money Directly Into Artists’ Pockets, Waves Revenue Share This Friday

WRITE THAT POSITIVE REVIEW

An easy way to impact the places you love, visit your favorite local business profiles on review sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp or Google and submit that positive review. you’ve been meaning to write – a little bit goes a long way!

USEFUL LINKS FOR PARENTS

Stuck at Home? These 12 Famous Museums Offer Virtual Tours You Can Take on Your Couch

How to prepare for extended school closings—and not lose your mind

8 fantastic educational resources for online learning, just in case you need them, parents.

Massive list of Educational Resources

—

If you have more ways to help, please send us a tip for us to include in this article.