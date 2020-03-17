Bandcamp to Put Money Directly Into Artists’ Pockets, Waves Revenue Share This Friday

The Oakland company that has become a critical resource for under-represented artists will be waiving its revenue share on all sales at the end of this week. The CEO of Bandcamp announced today in a blog post:

To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets.

So use some of that shelter in place time to support your favorite band or discover something new with their Album of the Day section.

Here’s a rolling short list of music we love

https://lipsrhythmrecords.bandcamp.com/

https://kompakt.bandcamp.com/

https://textmerecords.bandcamp.com/

https://store.om-records.com/

https://xxyyxx.bandcamp.com/album/xxyyxx

https://gimmegimmes.bandcamp.com/

https://agar–agar.bandcamp.com/

https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/

https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/

https://fabricrecords.bandcamp.com/

Main photo from https://doktorplekter.bandcamp.com/

