Where Families Can Get Free Breakfast and Lunch in San Francisco During School Closures
Today Mayor London Breed announced the San Francisco Unified School District is offering free meals to be served at several locations around San Francisco for families with children while schools remain closed.
No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but a child must be present. Breakfast, lunch, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk will be provided to take home. Shelf-stable meals will also be available. Families will not need to enter the school building for pick-up.
Download flyer version of map, follow updates here. Have more information? Send us a tip!
|SITE
|ADDRESS
|SCHEDULE
|Washington HS
|600 32nd Ave
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
|Roosevelt MS
|460 Arguello Blvd
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Galileo HS
|1150 Francisco St
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
|Brown MS
|2055 Silver Ave
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
|Jordan HS
|325 La Grande Ave
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Denman MS
|241 Oneida Ave
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
|A.P. Giannini MS
|3151 Ortega St
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Francisco MS
|2190 Powell St
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Lincoln HS
|2162 24th Ave
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
|Wallenberg HS
|40 Vega St
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|SF International HS
|655 De Haro St
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Mission HS
|3750 18th St
|Starts Mar. 17
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Lick MS
|1220 Noe St
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-9:30 A.M.
|Bret Harte ES
|1035 Gilman Ave
|Starts Mar. 18
Daily, 9-10 A.M.
Join the Discussion