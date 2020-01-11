San Francisco Restaurant Week is Back With Trick Dog and Tacos Cala

Starting 2020 with frugality in mind, but can’t resist dining out? San Francisco Restaurant Week is back. Hosted by Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA), 2020 Restaurant Week will launch on January 22nd and continue until the 31st, offering the following lunch and/or dinner options: a two-course lunch for $15.15 or $25.25 or a a three-course (or more) dinner option for $40.40 or $65.65. This time, there’s a charitable angle, too – %1 from every meal will go toward Restore California, a collaboration between the State of California and Zero Foodprint to support climate-friendly farming practices on local farms.

There are other news as well; for the first time ever, the event will have a free kick-off celebration at the Ferry Building; complete with snacks, local speakers and fortune cookies. First-time participants include the cult bars Trick Dog and Bon Voyage!, the new and intriguing Palette, the crowd-favorite Tacos CALA, as well as Great Gold and SFMOMA’S In Situ. All of these will join Restaurant Week mainstays like One Market, China Live and August (1) Five. Beware – some of the offerings include a cocktail. More details about the lunch and dinner menus can be found here.

Image courtesy of SF Restaurant Week