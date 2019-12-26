Free Muni and Caltrain for New Year’s Eve Fireworks, BART Open After Hours

Get a ride to and from the fireworks display in San Francisco near the Bay Bridge, south of the Ferry Building, without a car or ride app. Muni and Caltrain are offering free service on New Year’s Eve beginning at 8pm. Just remember to keep your Clipper card close in case you should need to ride BART, which is not discounted but does offer extended service until 3am with extra trains standing by.

#RideMuniFree on #NYE starting at 8pm on 12/31 until 5am on 1/1

Caltrain: Two additional northbound bullet trains added pre-event. Post event additional trains will depart from SF making all local stops to San Jose, last train leaving San Francisco at 2am. More info

New Year’s Eve Events Guide