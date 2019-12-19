34 Iconic San Francisco Heart Sculpture Artworks Unveiled for 2020

The SF General Hospital Foundation has revealed the 2020 series today. There are a total of 34 new artworks by 39 SF Bay Area artists. Each heart will be displayed and auctioned at The Foundation’s Hearts in SF event on Thursday Feb 13th at Oracle Park. Some of the hearts will also be located at Union Square beginning in February.

Hearts in San Francisco is one of the most widely recognized public art projects in the country. Since the project’s inception in 2004, San Francisco Bay Area artists have created more than 350 Hearts that have gone on display all across the city of San Francisco and beyond.

All proceeds from the sale of the hearts go to benefit initiatives at the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. So far the hearts have raised more than $27 million since it began in 2004.

Bay Area Heart Sculpture Artists for 2020:

Shannon Amidon, Irene Bee-Kain, Marguerite Bradley, Charisse Celestial, Brianne Chaney, Sammy Consani, Audrey Cui, Eveline Darroch (alongside Ian Montgomery and Jeremy Novy), Naomi Duben, Max Ehrman, Entropy, Linda Fahey, Sam Flores, Daniela Friedmann, Yingri Guan, Jennifer Maria Harris, Sophia Lee, Judith Lippe, Eli Lippert, Caroline Lizarraga, Emerald Maher, Nance Miller, Jessica Nixon, Sean O’Brien (alongside Katrina Forck), Ron Orpitelli, Matthew Priest, Deborah Shea, Daniel Tousignant, Ari Takata-Vasquez, Team Annie (Bonnie Duque, Hannah Sitzer, and Gina Privitere), Victoria Veedell, Diane Wang, Laine Wiesemann, and Jill Wright.