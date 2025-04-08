Stern Grove Festival Unveils Diverse Lineup for 88th Season of Free Concerts

Get ready to groove in the grove. It’s the 88th season of the Stern Grove Festival! The historic, multi-genre outdoor concert series takes place in the beautiful, narrow tree-lined park along Sloat Boulevard at 19th Avenue in the Parkside District. The 100% free weekly concerts start June 15th, and runs through August 17th.

This year features Motown icon Diana Ross, reggae legends Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley & Stephen Marley, Oakland-based female vocal group Pointer Sisters, South African country singer Orville Peck, rock duo Phantogram, mash-up master Girl Talk, funky crew Chromeo, rapper Channel Tres, indie rockers Sleater-Kinney, the San Francisco Symphony, and uplifting fusion band Michael Franti & Spearhead, R&B group The California Honeydrops, and Japanese-American rapper Lyrics Born. The week by week lineup is listed below.

An expanded partnership this year by the festival with radio stations KEXP, KALW, and KPFA brings a live set from a local radio DJ to kick off every show except the SF Symphony show. Stern Grove Festival also introduced a new ticketing system designed to make access equitable and efficient. All attendees will enter a ticket lottery for each show, giving everyone a fairer chance to attend. To enter the ticket lottery or learn more about the process, visit: www.sterngrove.org/ticket-info

Those interested in an elevated festival experience can reserve a 10-seat table, and it includes a donation to directly support the Festival’s mission. To learn more and reserve tables, visit https://www.sterngrove.org.

Stern Grove Festival was founded in 1938 by Rosalie Meyer Stern, a civic leader and philanthropist who believed the arts should be free and accessible to all. She helped preserve the grove of towering eucalyptus and redwood trees in Stern Grove and with the gathering place set, the festival was launched. Descendants of Meyer Stern continue to champion the festival’s legacy, and now decades later, “The Grove” continues to provide the stunning natural setting for bringing together people through music.

STERN GROVE FESTIVAL – 2025 LINEUP

* June 15: The California Honeydrops + The Dip

* June 22: Channel Tres + ASTU

* June 29: Sleater-Kinney + Destroy Boys

* July 6: San Francisco Symphony with Special Guest Taimane

* July 13: Phantogram + Ha Vay

* July 20: Girl Talk + Chromeo

* July 27: Orville Peck + Jaime Wyatt

* August 3: Michael Franti & Spearhead + Black London

* August 10: The Pointer Sisters + Lyrics Born

* August 16: Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley & Stephen Marley (Big Picnic Weekend Day 1)

* August 17: Diana Ross (Big Picnic Weekend Day 2)

DJ Lineup:

* June 15: Marcus Rosario & Wonway Posibul (KALW)

* June 22: J Boogie (KALW)

* June 29: DJ Evie Stokes (KEXP)

* July 6: No DJ – San Francisco Symphony

* July 13: DJ Evie Stokes (KEXP)

* July 20: Patrick King Most (KALW)

* July 27: Erkya (KALW)

* August 3: Dave D (KPFA)

* August 10: DJ Lady Ryan (KALW)

* August 16: Henroc (KPFA)