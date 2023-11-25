Seattle Radio Station KEXP Buys 92.7 FM to Expand into the Bay Area

KEXP has purchased San Francisco’s KREV 92.7 FM for $3.75 million through a bankruptcy auction. KEXP is expected to start operations in San Francisco in the next few months, following the approved transfer of the broadcast license by the FCC. What follows will be a delight for alternative / indie rock rock fans.

The station’s non-commercial format features live, in-studio performances by artists, an online livestream, a real-time playlist with DJ notes, and a YouTube channel. In addition to daily variety mix shows, KEXP hosts weekly programs dedicated to hip hop, Afrobeat, punk, ambient, alternative country, Latin music, and world music.

According to KEXP CEO Ethan Raup, when the San Francisco station launches, it will air “more or less the same programming” as KEXP’s 90.3 FM Seattle station. There are plans to introduce a new Bay Area local show within six months similar to KEXP’s Pacific Northwest-centric “Audioasis”.

Commendably, the CEO is also open to suggestions on what this Bay Area expansion should be… “Are you a Bay Area listener or artist? I’d love to hear from you—what you want to see from KEXP 92.7 FM San Francisco, who we should be talking to in the local community, or any ideas you want to share… reach out to [email protected].”

KEXP-FM in Seattle is operated by the non-profit entity Friends of KEXP, an affiliate of the University of Washington.