Outside Lands 2023 Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, and Lana Del Ray

The résumé for Outside Lands continues to grow and build upon itself. In 2023, the lineup is another testament of Another Planet’s continual pursuit to set an unconscionably high bar of diverse & provacative singers, bands, rappers, and djs. This year’s three-day summer bash will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, and Lana Del Ray, but there’s so much more. So stay tuned for more announcements, like the daily lineups.

After a casual viewing of the approximate 90 musical artists, if schedule and lazyiness from food, beer & dope distressed legs permit, a few acts we’re keen on seeing, include Zedd, Cuco, Dope Lemon, Raveena, L’Impératrice, Poolside, Alvvays, and Tobe Nwigwe. For the forseeable future, the music app will be running pretty much non-stop in an attempt to get as up-to-speed as possible.

The indoor SOMA Tent features hours of dedicated dance music from the likes of techno pioneer Sama’ Abdulhadi, pounding rhythms from the German-based duo Kristian Beyer & Frank Wiedemann known as Âme, and SoCal djs VNSSA & Justin Jay. Full lineups can be found below.

Tickets go on sale this week at 10am.

Lineup

* Kendrick Lamar

* Foo Fighters

* ODESZA

* Lana Del Rey

* The 1975

* Megan Thee Stallion

* Zedd

* Janelle Monáe

* Maggie Rogers

* FISHER

* Lil Yachty

* Noah Kahan

* Cigarettes After Sex

* J.I.D

* Interpol

* WILLOW

* Father John Misty

* Tobe Nwigwe

* Orville Peck

* aespa

* Beabadoobee

* L’Impératrice

* Cuco

* Nora En Pure

* Poolside

* Alvvays

* NIKI

* Alex G

* Soccer Mommy

* Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

* Monolink

* Raveena

* Trixie Mattel

* Mariah the Scientist

* ISOxo

* Holly Humberstone

* Lovejoy

* Becky Hill

* Joy Oladokun

* Jessie Murph

* Inhaler

* Crumb

* DOPE LEMON

* Gabriels

* Ethel Cain

* Zack Fox

* Cobra Man

* Samia

* TOPS

* Orion Sun

* The Jungle Giants

* Mild Minds

* Yaya Bey

* Nation of Language

* Donny Benét

* Evan Giia

* MANILA GREY

* Nanna

* The Dip

* Eddie Zuko

* Wild Child

* No Vacation

* Pretty Sick

* Grace Ives

* Westend

* midwxst

* Wednesday

* UPSAHL

* Izzy Heltai

* Fake Fruit

* Venus & the Flytraps

SOMA Tent Lineup

* Âme Live

* Trikk

* BLOND:ISH

* Claptone

* Coco & Breezy

* Daniel Avery

* Denis Sulta

* Disco Lines

* EREZ (DJ Set)

* Justin Jay

* Kim Ann Foxman

* Loverground

* MISS DRE

* NALA

* Red Axes

* Sama’ Abdulhadi

* Tinlicker

* VNSSA

* WhoMadeWho (Hybrid DJ Set)