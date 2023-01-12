BottleRock reveals daily lineup, single-day ticket options

After quickly selling out of three-day passes, Napa’s BottleRock festival organizers dropped the daily lineup for the festival — and https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/.

Single-day tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 12) at noon for the Memorial Day weekend fest, which celebrates its 10th year in wine country May 26th – 28th.

It’s one of the most well-rounded lineups for the festival years with a healthy mix of mainstream headliners (Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X), throwbacks (Duran Duran, Chic), indie faves (Sudan Archives, Japanese Breakfast, Lucius), 90s all stars (Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Warren G) aand Wu-Tang Clan.

Check out the daily lineup below:

Friday, May 26:

Post Malone, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Strings, Bastille, Phantogram, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Nicky Youre, War, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Tom Odell, Starcrawler, The Stone Foxes, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, paris jackson, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, High Noon

Saturday, May 27:

Lizzo, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Dayglow, Ashe, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Jax, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, GARZA, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Spring Summer, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 28:

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Quinn XCII, Teddy Swims, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), half•alive, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, The 502s, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Monophonics, Cimafunk, Little Stranger, The Alive, Thunderstorm Artis, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys

Stay tuned for more details on set times, the culinary stage lineup and more.

More info: https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/