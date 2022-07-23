Outside Lands Late Night Shows Take Over SF

If you’re not able to get over to Golden Gate Park for this year’s Outside Lands Festival for whatever reason, don’t forget about Outside Lands Night Shows. The shows appeal to superfans and those who prefer more intimate shows alike. But two things are sure: they’re a great to see amazing talent and they’re selling out fast.

Here are the official night shows. Stay tuned for more announcements:



August 4th: pussy riot at The Independent



August 5th: ANNA at Public Works



August 5th: Franc Moody at Bimbo’s 365 Club



August 5th: Michelle w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen at Rickshaw Stop



August 5th: Cassian at Audio



August 5th: Washed Out at 1015 Folsom



August 5th: Phoebe Bridgers at The Independent



August 6th: Mac DeMarco at The Independent



August 6th: Best Coast at Rickshaw Stop



August 6th: Anna Lunoe & J. Worra at The Great Northern



August 6th: Ashe at Bimbo’s 365 Club



August 7th: Tokimonsta at The Independent



August 7th: 100 gecs at 1015 Folsom



August 7th: L’Rain at Rickshaw Stop